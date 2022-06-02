Wownero Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $7,978.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.45 or 0.32199730 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,794.63 or 1.00003578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005817 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

