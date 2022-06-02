Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.93. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 48,138 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $523.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

