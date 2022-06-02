Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $156.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,304.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock valued at $59,780,806. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

