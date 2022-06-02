Wootrade (WOO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.82 Million

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,807.80 or 0.99860092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001997 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

