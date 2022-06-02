WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $62.91. Approximately 45,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 56,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

