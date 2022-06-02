WINkLink Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.22 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $144.00 million and $67.22 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,590.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.