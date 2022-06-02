Wing (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 751.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.72 or 0.98049588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 776.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00454138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

