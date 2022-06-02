WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $92.84 million and $2.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031829 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012901 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.