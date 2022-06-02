Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $660.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

