Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,285 shares of company stock worth $8,350,944. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

