Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $475.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.25 and a 200 day moving average of $556.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

