Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $137.72 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

