Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

