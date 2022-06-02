Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.78 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

