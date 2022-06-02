Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

