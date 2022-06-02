Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

