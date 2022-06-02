Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.40 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

