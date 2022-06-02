Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

