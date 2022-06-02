Western Asset Total Return ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of WBND stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000.

