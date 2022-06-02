Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WINC stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.35% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

