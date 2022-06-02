Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $334,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

WM traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,070. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

