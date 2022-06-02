Wajax (TSE:WJX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.20

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.20 and traded as high as C$23.94. Wajax shares last traded at C$23.77, with a volume of 99,339 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$526.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.21.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 2.7500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.