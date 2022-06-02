Wah-Hui Chu Sells 56 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wah-Hui Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,263.40 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,428.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

