Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.86) to GBX 146 ($1.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.96) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.52.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.51 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

