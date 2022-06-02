Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.74) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €13.10 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

VIVHY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 136,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,526. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

