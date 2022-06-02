Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Up 4.8%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $111.99. Approximately 6,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Get Visteon alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.