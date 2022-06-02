Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Up 4.8%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.80 and last traded at $111.99. Approximately 6,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 282,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.87.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
