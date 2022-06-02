Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

