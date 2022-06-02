Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of VGI stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.11.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
