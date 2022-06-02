Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Barings BDC worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

