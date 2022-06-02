Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 126,607 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

