Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cortexyme by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Cortexyme ( NASDAQ:CRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

