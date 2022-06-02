Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

