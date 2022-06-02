Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 11,068 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 115,679 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YMAB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

