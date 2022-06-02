Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 4,597 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

