VIBE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,620.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $2,620.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

VIBE

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

