Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 3.1%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.99. 983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 635,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The firm has a market cap of $701.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

