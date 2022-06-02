VersaBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
