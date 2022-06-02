VersaBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $571,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

