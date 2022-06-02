Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.41

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.41 and last traded at $159.26, with a volume of 116386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Veritiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

