Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.16 EPS.

NYSE VEEV traded up $24.98 on Thursday, reaching $192.82. 58,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,826. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.85. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

