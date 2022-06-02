Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Down 1%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 3,610,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,200,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter worth $374,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,991,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 1st quarter worth $108,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 4,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,414,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,683 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.