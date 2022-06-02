Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Trading Down 1%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 3,610,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,200,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.