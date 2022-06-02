Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VEU opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.