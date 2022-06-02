Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VEU opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

