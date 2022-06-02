Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE VHI opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valhi has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

