Vai Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.86 million and $24,633.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,601.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

