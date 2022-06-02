USDJ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 868.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 494.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

