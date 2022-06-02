USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wintrust Financial and USCB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 0 6 1 3.14 USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus target price of $115.29, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. USCB Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 23.67% 10.95% 0.90% USCB Financial 30.81% 58.30% 5.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and USCB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.86 billion 2.67 $466.15 million $7.12 12.18 USCB Financial $67.42 million 4.18 $21.08 million ($3.93) -3.59

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats USCB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. The company operates 173 banking facilities and 228 ATMs in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, and Florida. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.