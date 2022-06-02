Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Up 10.9%

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 104,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 287,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.14 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$542,626.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

