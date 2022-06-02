United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Insider Selling

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $224.15 and last traded at $224.15. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.29.

Specifically, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.