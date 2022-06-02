United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDIRF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get United Internet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.