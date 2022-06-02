United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

UG stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

