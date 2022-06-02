United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Up 0.6%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 1,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.36.

United Bancorporation of Alabama ( OTCMKTS:UBAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

