United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Up 0.6%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 1,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bancorporation of Alabama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.36.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)
United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.
