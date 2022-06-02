Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,999.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $41,999.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,387.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,872% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

